Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in July

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TGMGF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Theta Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.
About Theta Gold Mines
