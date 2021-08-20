Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in July

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TGMGF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Theta Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

