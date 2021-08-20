Thilo Schroeder Sells 26,864 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $895,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $751,781.87.

On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $934,272.64.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,172,303.56.

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $788,126.46.

On Friday, August 6th, Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $728,539.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $7,122.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -11.85. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

