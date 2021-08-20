Thisoption (TONS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 41.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $242,728.42 and approximately $3.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00141319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00149985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.93 or 0.99998466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.82 or 0.00908053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00724668 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

