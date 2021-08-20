Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $7,962,500.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21.

Get Thryv alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRY. CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thryv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 65.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.