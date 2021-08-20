Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 44,615 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.