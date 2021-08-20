Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$2.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.83.

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$427.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.46.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

