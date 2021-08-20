Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.70 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

TVTY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,831. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. Analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

