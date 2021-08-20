Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 397,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TBURF stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Tobu Railway has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.93.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Tobu Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company's transportation business consists of fixed-route and long distance bus services, taxi services, freight trucking, and other services. It leases various sites for stores, office buildings, houses, and warehouses; and operates amusement parks and tourism business.

