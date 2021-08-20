Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,176 shares of company stock worth $94,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.