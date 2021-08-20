Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

TM traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.55. 649,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,208. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $185.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $235.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

