Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Aug 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.94 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

