Traders Buy High Volume of B&G Foods Put Options (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,123 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 810% compared to the average daily volume of 673 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 17,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,904. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,898,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

