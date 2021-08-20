Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 279,411 call options on the company. This is an increase of 392% compared to the typical daily volume of 56,790 call options.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

