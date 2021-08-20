Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,548 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,720% compared to the typical volume of 140 put options.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.05. 23,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 235.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.