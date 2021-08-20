Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.92 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.95. The stock had a trading volume of 805,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.74. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

