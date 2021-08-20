TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives $21.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRSWF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

