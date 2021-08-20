Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading Down 7.4%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCLAF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Transcontinental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

