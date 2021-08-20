TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,407,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $95,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $599.44. 3,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,472. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $644.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.