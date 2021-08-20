Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Transphorm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million.

TGAN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Transphorm in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Transphorm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transphorm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Transphorm stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.65 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34. Transphorm has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

