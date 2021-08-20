Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $33,150.00 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

