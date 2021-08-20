Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Update

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 485,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of TG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 106,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $416.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.97. Tredegar has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tredegar during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tredegar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

