Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.76%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Infinite Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.64 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A Infinite Group 7.42% -14.83% 31.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

