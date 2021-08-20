Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCFF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Trillion Energy International has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Trillion Energy International
