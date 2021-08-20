Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCFF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Trillion Energy International has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

