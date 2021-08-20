Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

TRIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.29.

TRIL stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $613.94 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

