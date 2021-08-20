Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Reaches Market Cap of $341,414.59

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $341,414.59 and $106,486.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

