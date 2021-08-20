Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Trinseo stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.07. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.78.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

