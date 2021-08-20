TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

TRIP opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

