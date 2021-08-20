Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 1,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $535.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

