Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 1,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.
Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $535.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.
