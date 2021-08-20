Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Triton International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Triton International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Triton International has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRTN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.