Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,975 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Truist Financial worth $231,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

