Truist Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Buy

Truist downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OTLY. William Blair began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 28.83.

OTLY stock opened at 15.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.21. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 14.87 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $54,799,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

