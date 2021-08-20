Truist Securiti Comments on Paycor HCM Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paycor HCM in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $37.55.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

