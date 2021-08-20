Truist Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Truist from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.24.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $162.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.21. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

