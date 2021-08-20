Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,024,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,681,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.