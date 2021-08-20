Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $16.65 on Friday, reaching $2,754.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,533. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,639.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.