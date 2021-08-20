Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 370 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.64. 29,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,152. The company has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.