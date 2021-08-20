Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.