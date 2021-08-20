Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 28 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $454.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $455.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

