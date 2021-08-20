Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after buying an additional 2,969,873 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after buying an additional 2,069,523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,128,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,704,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after buying an additional 947,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

