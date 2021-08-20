Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

