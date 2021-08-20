Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLY. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SLY opened at $92.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

