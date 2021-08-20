Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.04 EPS

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($7.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $10.62 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCRX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

