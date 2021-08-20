Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Short Interest Update

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

TPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.