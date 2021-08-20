Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,506 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,506 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.73, for a total value of $1,254,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.19, for a total value of $1,093,548.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $341.27 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

