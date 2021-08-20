Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Sells $1,653,416.60 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE TSN opened at $80.29 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
