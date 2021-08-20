Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Sells $1,653,416.60 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE TSN opened at $80.29 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

