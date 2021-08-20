UBS Group Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €76.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.22 ($95.55).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX opened at €66.60 ($78.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.71. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €67.91.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.