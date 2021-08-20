UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

