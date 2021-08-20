UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV Panalpina A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.28.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $126.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

