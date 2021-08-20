UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $2,378,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

