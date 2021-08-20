UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $55.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.22.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in UDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

